Teradata Corporation (TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Teradata Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation set a $32.00 target price on Teradata Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teradata Corporation in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.36.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) traded down 0.07% on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,741 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.16 and a beta of 1.36. Teradata Corporation has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $33.09.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.26 million. Teradata Corporation had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teradata Corporation (TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/teradata-corporation-tdc-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-wells-fargo-company/1150354.html.

In other Teradata Corporation news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $273,799.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $327,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Teradata Corporation by 686.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradata Corporation by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 119,491 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Teradata Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teradata Corporation during the second quarter valued at $2,039,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Teradata Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation Company Profile

Teradata Corporation (Teradata) is a provider of analytic data platforms, marketing and analytic applications, and related services. The Company’s analytic data platforms consist of software, hardware and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, and big data analytics. It operates in two segments: data and analytics, and marketing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.