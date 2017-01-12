Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEN. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) traded down 1.97% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.16. 456,193 shares of the stock traded hands. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Tenneco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post $5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Josep Fornos sold 21,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,399,302.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tenneco by 1,611.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc (Tenneco) is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company operates in six segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America and India Clean Air; Europe, South America and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air, and Asia Pacific Ride Performance.

