Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) insider John Reeve acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of £985.14 ($1,198.03).

John Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, John Reeve bought 40 shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £481.60 ($585.67).

On Thursday, November 10th, John Reeve bought 41 shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($14.23) per share, for a total transaction of £479.70 ($583.36).

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) opened at 1261.00 on Thursday. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 921.96 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,267.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.09 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) Insider John Reeve Purchases 78 Shares” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/temple-bar-investment-trust-plc-tmpl-insider-john-reeve-purchases-78-shares/1148963.html.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the investment business. The Company’s investment objective is to provide growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term total return greater than the benchmark Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index, through investment primarily in the United Kingdom securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.