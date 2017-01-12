Telenor ASA (TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised Telenor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) opened at 15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company’s market cap is $23.41 billion.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.
