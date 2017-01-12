Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) opened at 18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Teladoc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The stock’s market cap is $837.78 million.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 69.15%. The business earned $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Teladoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc will post ($1.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/teladoc-inc-tdoc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-chardan-capital/1149171.html.

In other Teladoc news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,366.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Chp III sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Teladoc by 186.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,295,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after buying an additional 2,146,021 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc during the third quarter worth approximately $13,106,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 50.1% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 488,688 shares during the period. EverPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc during the second quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc during the third quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company operates through health services segment. Its solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board-certified physicians and behavioral health professionals who treat a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.