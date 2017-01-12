Ted Wozniak Sells 15,000 Shares of Actuant Corporation (ATU) Stock

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) VP Ted Wozniak sold 15,000 shares of Actuant Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $397,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ted Wozniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Ted Wozniak sold 5,000 shares of Actuant Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00.

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) opened at 26.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Actuant Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company’s market cap is $1.59 billion.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Actuant Corporation had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business earned $266 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Actuant Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Actuant Corporation will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATU shares. TheStreet downgraded Actuant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Actuant Corporation in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Actuant Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC lowered Actuant Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Actuant Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Actuant Corporation by 8.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Actuant Corporation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Actuant Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Actuant Corporation Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

