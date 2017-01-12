Ted Baker plc (TED) Given “Sell” Rating at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon restated their sell rating on shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.70) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,820 ($34.29) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,571 ($43.43) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,925 ($35.57) price target (down from GBX 3,500 ($42.56)) on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.70) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ted Baker plc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,205.17 ($38.98).

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) opened at 2784.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.22 billion. Ted Baker plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,069.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,662.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,529.76.

About Ted Baker plc

Ted Baker Plc is a global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswearm, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

