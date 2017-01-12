Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 348,218 Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) by 156.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,218 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) traded down 0.50% on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,541 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

