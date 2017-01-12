Teachers Advisors LLC Has $9,093,000 Stake in Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum Company were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Century Aluminum Company by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,594,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum Company by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Century Aluminum Company by 146.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 172,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Century Aluminum Company by 55.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 79,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum Company by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) traded up 11.41% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 1,820,257 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $871.62 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32. Century Aluminum Company had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company earned $333.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Century Aluminum Company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post ($0.79) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum Company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Century Aluminum Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Century Aluminum Company Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. Its primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

