TD Securities Raises Timmins Gold Corp. (TMM) Price Target to C$1.00

Timmins Gold Corp. (TSE:TMM) (NYSE:TGD) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Timmins Gold Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Timmins Gold Corp. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.80 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Timmins Gold Corp. from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Timmins Gold Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Timmins Gold Corp. (TSE:TMM) traded up 2.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 1,887,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Timmins Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Timmins Gold Corp. Company Profile

Timmins Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

