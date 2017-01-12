TCF Financial Corporation (TCB) Raised to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FBR & Co set a $15.00 price objective on TCF Financial Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) opened at 19.58 on Monday. TCF Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.12.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. TCF Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Corporation will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in TCF Financial Corporation by 40.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in TCF Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial Corporation by 900.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TCF Financial Corporation by 1,570.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Lending, Funding and Support Services. Its Lending segment includes consumer real estate, commercial real estate and business lending, leasing and equipment finance, inventory finance and auto finance.

