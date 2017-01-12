Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.55) price target on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 215 ($2.61).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 167 ($2.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 218 ($2.65) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 132 ($1.61) to GBX 163 ($1.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 198.79 ($2.42).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) opened at 171.00 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 109.44 and a one year high of GBX 211.90. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.57 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.92.

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

