Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Downgraded to “Add” at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has GBX 205 ($2.49) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 239 ($2.91) price target (up previously from GBX 218 ($2.65)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 167 ($2.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey plc to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 163 ($1.98) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 199.25 ($2.42).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) traded up 0.29% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.10. 20,429,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.92. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 211.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.57 billion.

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

