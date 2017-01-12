Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) opened at 38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.72. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 12.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

