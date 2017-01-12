TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) opened at 75.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.31. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TAL Education Group (TAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/tal-education-group-tal-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1149396.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 156.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.