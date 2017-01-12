Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSM. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) traded down 2.92% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 12,989,564 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 25.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 22.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 65.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,644,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,830,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 485.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of integrated circuits and semiconductors. The main businesses of the Company include the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing and sales of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices, as well as the manufacture of masks.

