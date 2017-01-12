Tahoe Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TAHO) (TSE:THO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Tahoe Resources (NASDAQ:TAHO) opened at 9.09 on Thursday. Tahoe Resources has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 26th” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/tahoe-resources-inc-taho-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-02-on-january-26th/1148921.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAHO shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Tahoe Resources in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Tahoe Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets raised Tahoe Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Tahoe Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 157,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources during the third quarter worth $178,000.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operating, mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are to operate the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation in southeastern Guatemala; the La Arena mine, a gold mining operation located in northwestern Peru, and the Shahuindo gold mine, located in northwestern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.