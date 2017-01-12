T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Given “Buy” Rating at RBC Capital Markets

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMUS. Vetr downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.76 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Sunday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.
Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.68. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company earned $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other T-Mobile US news, Director W Michael Barnes sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $1,301,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,267 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.
