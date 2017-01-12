Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stake Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 465,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 333,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation during the second quarter worth $3,297,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation during the third quarter worth $2,281,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) traded down 0.60% during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,852 shares. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business earned $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sysco Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Sysco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Sysco Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays PLC began coverage on Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Sysco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sysco Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other Sysco Corporation news, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $838,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 74,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $3,817,529.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

