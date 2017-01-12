Sysco Corporation (SYY) Position Boosted by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,648 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $57.07.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm earned $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 billion. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Sysco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sysco Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America Corporation raised Sysco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Sysco Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

In related news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 74,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $3,817,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,923. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $99,945.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

