Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Syntel were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syntel during the second quarter valued at $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syntel by 72.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syntel during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Syntel during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syntel during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) traded up 1.67% during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 529,988 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The firm’s market cap is $1.79 billion. Syntel, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $50.92.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.59) by $3.22. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.81 million. Syntel had a positive return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Syntel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syntel, Inc. will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Syntel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price objective on Syntel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Syntel from $48.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syntel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other news, CEO Rakesh Khanna bought 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rex E. Jr. Schlaybaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,634.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

