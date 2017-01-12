Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,786 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.29. The stock had a trading volume of 777,350 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $280.55 and a one year high of $399.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.16. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm earned $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post $19.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $2.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $9.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,786 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/synovus-financial-corp-sells-2786-shares-of-blackrock-inc-blk/1150581.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price (up previously from $415.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on BlackRock from $375.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.21.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $44,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Demchak purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.11 per share, with a total value of $409,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.