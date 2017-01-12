Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1 Shares of Clorox Company (The) (CLX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox Company (The) were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $53,902,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,890,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,747,000 after buying an additional 385,723 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 17.1% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after buying an additional 290,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after buying an additional 249,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,275,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,286,000 after buying an additional 248,436 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 773,371 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65. Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $111.24 and a 12-month high of $140.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clorox Company (The) had a return on equity of 250.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. Clorox Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Company will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Clorox Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.26%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Clorox Company (The) from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $574,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox Company (The)

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

