Syngenta AG (SYT) Stake Decreased by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Syngenta AG were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Syngenta AG by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Syngenta AG by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Syngenta AG by 181.8% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Syngenta AG by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syngenta AG during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) traded up 0.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.76. 359,525 shares of the stock traded hands. Syngenta AG has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/syngenta-ag-syt-stake-decreased-by-henderson-group-plc/1150637.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYT. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syngenta AG in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Syngenta AG from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Syngenta AG

Syngenta AG is an agribusiness operating in the crop protection and seeds business. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality. The Company operates through five segments: the four geographic regions, Europe, Africa and Middle East, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific, consisting of the integrated Crop Protection and Seeds business, and the global Lawn and Garden business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Syngenta AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syngenta AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.