Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Stake Increased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 513.5% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded down 3.07% during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.37. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $90.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business earned $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post $4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.68.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,155.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wajid Ali sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $48,413.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

