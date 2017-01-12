Swiss National Bank Has $2,375,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of NextEra Energy Partners, worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, by 15.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Deere & Co. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 441,424 shares of the stock were exchanged. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. NextEra Energy Partners, had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $188 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Gabelli raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Avondale Partners raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

About NextEra Energy Partners,

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as approximately seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

