Swiss National Bank Has $2,358,000 Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 528.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,777,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,152,000 after buying an additional 2,335,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $24,165,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $16,101,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 586.6% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,843,000.

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded up 1.55% during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,341 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.34. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.31 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.38%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Swiss National Bank Has $2,358,000 Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/swiss-national-bank-has-2358000-stake-in-myriad-genetics-inc-mygn/1150336.html.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann cut Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens cut Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.