Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Purchases Shares of 8,500 IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,777,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter worth about $123,187,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter worth about $114,075,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter worth about $113,704,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter worth about $60,838,000.

Shares of IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) traded down 1.12% during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 579,356 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.54 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. IAC/InterActive has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company earned $764.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActive will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on IAC/InterActive in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IAC/InterActive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IAC/InterActive in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $70.00 target price on IAC/InterActive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

IAC/InterActive Company Profile

