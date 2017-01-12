SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Dow Chemical Company (The)’s FY2016 Earnings (DOW)

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a research note issued on Sunday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dow Chemical Company (The)’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr raised Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.93 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. raised Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. RBC Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on Dow Chemical Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) opened at 58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. Dow Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,495,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,764,000 after buying an additional 655,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,470,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,448,000 after buying an additional 468,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 48.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,723,000 after buying an additional 6,974,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,361,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,365,000 after buying an additional 649,698 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,172,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,691,000 after buying an additional 2,471,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

