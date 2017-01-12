Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

SHO has been the subject of several other reports. FBR & Co lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Instinet began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 1,175,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company earned $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel and select focus-service hotel properties in the United States. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment.

