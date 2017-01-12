Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62,969,000 Position in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,761,859 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 533,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $62,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,608,485 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,779,456,000 after buying an additional 7,920,780 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $218,343,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,885,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,249,000 after buying an additional 1,557,412 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $22,382,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $15,552,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) opened at 37.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. Noble Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The stock’s market cap is $16.06 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover sold 48,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Putnam sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $276,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration and production. The Company’s portfolio is diversified between short-term and long-term projects, domestic and international and a balanced production mix among crude oil, natural gas and NGLs.

