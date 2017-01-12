Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 67,165 Shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company were worth $174,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 5,435.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 575.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 30.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) opened at 74.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) is a science and technology-based company. The Company consists of over 10 businesses aggregated into six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Safety & Protection. Its products include corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides in Agriculture segment; photopolymers and electronic materials in Electronics & Communications segment; enzymes and bio-based materials in Industrial Biosciences segment; cultures, emulsifiers, texturants, natural sweeteners and soy-based food ingredients in Nutrition & Health segment; engineering polymers, packaging and industrial polymers, films and elastomers in Performance Materials segment, and nonwovens, aramids and solid surfaces in Safety & Protection segment.

