Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 20,354 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded down 0.43% on Thursday, reaching $117.81. 81,170 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $124.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

