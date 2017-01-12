Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 1,600 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $52,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,354.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 33.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $39.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Pacific Crest reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 12.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qualys by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Qualys by 30.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Qualys by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qualys by 370.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

