Strs Ohio Sells 2,283 Shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $2,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 190.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after buying an additional 761,695 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Xylem by 219.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 961,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after buying an additional 660,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 85.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) traded down 2.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 299,806 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company earned $897 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Xylem had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/strs-ohio-sells-2283-shares-of-xylem-inc-xyl/1149851.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $250,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,439.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. The Company is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.