Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 243.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 138.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) traded up 0.66% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,063 shares. The stock has a market cap of $773.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. Encore Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $30.45.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.66 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group Inc will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/stoneridge-investment-partners-llc-sells-1563-shares-of-encore-capital-group-inc-ecpg/1150432.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECPG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through two segments: Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery, and Tax Lien Business. Its portfolio purchasing and recovery segment purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at discounts and manages them by partnering with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.