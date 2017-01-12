Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of BGC Partners worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,411,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 231,134 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 494,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 82,336 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 55,875 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 908,580 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business earned $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.66%. BGC Partners’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Company provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

