Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,275,000 after buying an additional 70,451 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $21,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened at 35.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.54. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $40.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.58 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 27,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,066,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 20,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,743.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

