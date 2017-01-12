STERIS PLC (STE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months. STERIS’ share price outshined the Zacks categorized Medical Instruments industry trend. However, Steris reported dismal second-quarter fiscal 2017 with respect to both earnings and revenues. Still on a positive note, STERIS’ business grew both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Also, growth in free cash flow is indicative of the strong cash balance reserve the company currently holds. The company’s lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2017 is further disappointing indicating a gloomy scenario ahead. Governments and insurance companies’ consistent efforts to curb the rising healthcare cost, has been putting pressure on the stock. Also currency and market headwinds continue to woe the company.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on STERIS PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of STERIS PLC in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) opened at 69.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. STERIS PLC has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. STERIS PLC had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $646.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. STERIS PLC’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS PLC will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/steris-plc-ste-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1149602.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. STERIS PLC’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other STERIS PLC news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $308,265.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,473.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS PLC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS PLC by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS PLC by 19.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS PLC by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS PLC Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (STERIS) is a provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company is focused on healthcare, pharmaceutical and research. The Company operates through three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences and STERIS Isomedix Services. The Healthcare segment provides surgical, sterile processing, infection prevention and gastrointestinal solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS PLC (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.