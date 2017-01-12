Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 21,361 Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 505.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 38.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. 1,584,251 shares of the company traded hands. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1513 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,403,676.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dick’s Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

