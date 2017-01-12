Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in World Point Terminals, LP (WPT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in World Point Terminals, LP (NYSE:WPT) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.21% of World Point Terminals, worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in World Point Terminals, by 35.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Point Terminals, during the third quarter worth $571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of World Point Terminals, by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of World Point Terminals, during the second quarter worth $248,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Point Terminals, LP (NYSE:WPT) traded down 0.37% on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 14,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. World Point Terminals, LP has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

WPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of World Point Terminals, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Point Terminals, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

World Point Terminals, Company Profile

World Point Terminals, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires liquid bulk storage terminals and other assets relating to the storage of petroleum products, including light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. The Company operates fee-based facilities located along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

