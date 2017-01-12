Stephens Inc. AR Has $3,259,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,763,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,027,000 after buying an additional 1,983,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,021,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,162,000 after buying an additional 1,377,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,236,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,889,000 after buying an additional 1,350,329 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,251,000 after buying an additional 1,302,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $86,545,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded up 2.72% during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 10,154,060 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/stephens-inc-ar-has-3259000-position-in-eli-lilly-and-company-lly/1150194.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $14,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,649,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,890,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $172,107.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at $671,736.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.