Stephens Inc. AR Has $1,383,000 Stake in Scana Corporation (SCG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Scana Corporation were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 200,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Scana Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $13,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. 1,115,144 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. Scana Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. Scana Corporation had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scana Corporation will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Scana Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Scana Corporation from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scana Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Scana Corporation Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, and the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. It operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Retail Gas Marketing, Energy Marketing and All Other.

