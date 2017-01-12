Stephens Inc. AR Buys 97,493 Shares of Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) by 778.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,493 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wendy’s Company (The) were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 18,968,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,477,000 after buying an additional 169,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,445,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,585,000 after buying an additional 326,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,144,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,362,000 after buying an additional 1,860,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,667,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,811,000 after buying an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,215,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after buying an additional 84,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) traded up 1.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 1,835,803 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm earned $364 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.35 million. Wendy’s Company (The) had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s Company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Wendy’s Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Wendy’s Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden acquired 3,743,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $47,877,881.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,268.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of its subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is the restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

