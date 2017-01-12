Statoil ASA (STO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Statoil ASA is gaining momentum with the start-up of operations on several new oil and gas fields. Moreover, Statoil has increased its drilling plan for 2017 by about 30% compared with 2016. The company’s price chart reveals that it has surpassed the broader market indices, year to date. Moreover, Statoil’s exit from low-profit operations and broadening of its international asset base hold promise. The company has an excellent financial health and its decision to lower capital spending amid unfavorable business scenario is commendable. Though Statoil is fairly active in its development operations, we remain apprehensive about near-term impediments to the company’s production growth. Moreover, the persistent weak commodity pricing environment has been impacting the company’s upstream business.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Statoil ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Statoil ASA in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Statoil ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets raised Statoil ASA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Statoil ASA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) opened at 18.87 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.37 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Statoil ASA has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STO. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Statoil ASA during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Statoil ASA during the second quarter worth $125,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Statoil ASA during the third quarter worth $167,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Statoil ASA during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Statoil ASA by 19.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Statoil ASA

Statoil ASA is an energy company, engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production USA (DPUSA), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP), New Energy Solutions (NES), and Other.

