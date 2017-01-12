Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stake Boosted by Private Capital Management Inc.

Private Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,325,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,930,894,000 after buying an additional 715,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,626,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,520,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000,107 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,206,513,000 after buying an additional 1,691,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,722,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $726,698,000 after buying an additional 216,480 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,179,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $695,699,000 after buying an additional 983,157 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.03. 4,733,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $61.78.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. RBC Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

