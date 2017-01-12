Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $64.36 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Macquarie raised Starbucks Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $64.00 target price on Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 57.7873 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.4144 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,697,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,878,530,000 after buying an additional 8,071,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 136.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,310,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $558,015,000 after buying an additional 5,949,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $204,254,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 744.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,385,000 after buying an additional 3,100,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 433.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,316,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,561,000 after buying an additional 2,694,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

