Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Position Held by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC maintained its stake in Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,120 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Staples were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Staples by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Staples by 0.9% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Staples by 55.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after buying an additional 1,315,170 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Staples by 5.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 119,446 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Staples by 227.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,181,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 820,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) remained flat at $9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,053,037 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.02 billion. Staples, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Staples had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business earned $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Staples, Inc. will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Staples’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLS shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Staples in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Staples from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Staples in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Staples currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

In other news, SVP Mark Conte sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,794.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,897.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staples Company Profile

Staples, Inc is a provider of products and services for business customers and consumers. The Company offers a selection of products, Websites and mobile platforms, and a range of copy, print and technology services. The Company operates through three business segments, which include North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial and International Operations.

