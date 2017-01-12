Standard Life Plc’s (SL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Macquarie currently has a GBX 460 ($5.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.28) price target on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 391 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc from GBX 301 ($3.66) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Standard Life Plc to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.38) to GBX 405 ($4.93) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 384.08 ($4.67).

Shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) opened at 351.30 on Monday. Standard Life Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 248.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 380.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.59. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.93 billion.

In other Standard Life Plc news, insider Colin Clark sold 81,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £289,640.95 ($352,232.70). Also, insider Melanie Gee purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($88,288.95).

Standard Life Plc Company Profile

Standard Life plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company operates through four segments: Standard Life Investments, UK and Europe, India and China, and Other. The Standard Life Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

