Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Stamps.com worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Stamps.com by 51.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,606,000 after buying an additional 150,419 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 21.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $11,211,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 40.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,572 shares. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.76. The company earned $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 14.05%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post $8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/stamps-com-inc-stmp-position-decreased-by-prudential-financial-inc/1150290.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital set a $133.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other news, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 15,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,710,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,429.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,032.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.